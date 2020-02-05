ROBERT PLANT Restores Music Videos From His Digging Deep Boxset; “Big Log” Debuts Friday

Robert Plant is celebrating the second season of his hugely popular podcast, Digging Deep With Robert Plant, with the release of a very special limited edition 7’’ singles box set. Digging Deep includes 16 A-sides and rare B-sides spanning three decades, remastered versions available on vinyl for the first time. The eight-disc collection also features restored artwork from the original 7’’ releases, packaged in a bespoke hardback book.

To continue the spotlight on the singles from his solo career, Plant has restored the music videos of the songs featured in the box set. “Big Log” debuts Friday on his YouTube channel.

Check out a snippet and side-by-side comparison of the original versus restored:

Images of the packaging can be seen below.

Order the set here.

Tracklisting:

Vinyl 1:

Side A: "Burning Down One Side

Side B: "Like I've Never Been Gone

Vinyl 2:

Side A: "Big Log

Side B: "In The Mood

Vinyl 3:

Side A: "Too Loud"

Side B: "Little By Little"

Vinyl 4:

Side A: "Ship of Fools"

Side B: "Tall Cool One"

Vinyl 5:

Side A: "Hurting Kind"

Side B: "Tie Dye on the Highway"

Vinyl 6:

Side A: "Calling To You"

Side B: "29 Palms"

Vinyl 7:

Side A: "Song To The Siren"

Side B: "Morning Dew"

Vinyl 8:

Side A: "Shine It All Around"

Side B: "Tin Pan Valley"