ROBERT PLANT's New Band SAVING GRACE Performs Two UK Shows; Fan-Filmed Video Posted

Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant brought his new band, Saving Grace, out for two shows supporting Fairport Convention in the UK last week: on February 14th in Basingstoke and on February 16th in Bath. Fan-filmed video is available below.

Plant's Saving Grace made their live debut in Shropshire on January 25th.

Exactly 49 years on from Led Zeppelin’s first performance in Iceland, frontman Robert Plant will be back to play 2019’s Secret Solstice Festival with his band The Sensational Space Shifters, reports Guide To Iceland Now.

Secret Solstice will be held this year from June 21st-23rd at Laugardalur recreation area. Other international acts that are so far scheduled to perform include Rita Ora, Martin Garrix, Pussy Riot and Foreign Beggars, among others.

Plant, the Golden God of classic rock n’ roll, famously penned “Immigrant Song” with bandmate Jimmy Page during their 1970 summer tour of Iceland, Bath and Germany. The opening performance of the tour was held on June 22nd, 1970 in Reykjavík.

Recalling back to the song’s composition, Plant has stated: “We weren’t being pompous… We did come from the land of the ice and snow. […] The university prepared a concert hall for us and it was phenomenal. The response from the kids was remarkable and we had a great time. ‘Immigrant Song’ was about that trip and it was the opening track on the album that was intended to be incredibly different.”

