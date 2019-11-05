ROBERT PLANT Says He "Can't Relate" To LED ZEPPELIN Classic "Stairway To Heaven" - "It Was So Long Ago"

Robert Plant has revealed that he no longer relates to the classic Led Zeppelin song, “Stairway To Heaven”. The song has become the subject of bemusement over the years, as he told Uncle Joe Benson on the Ultimate Classic Rock Nights radio show.

“Of course, it was a good song,” Plant said. “The construction of the song, the actual musical construction is very, very good. It’s one of those moments that really can stand without a vocal - and, in fact, it will stand again without a vocal, I’m sure, because it’s a fine, fine piece of music.”

He noted that "lyrically, now, I can’t relate to it, because it was so long ago... I would have no intention ever to write along those abstract lines anymore. I look at it and I tip my hat to it, and I think there are parts of it that are incredible. The way that Jimmy [Page] took the music through, and the way that the drums reached almost climaxed and then continued... It’s a very beautiful piece. But lyrically, now, and even vocally, I go, ‘I’m not sure about that'.”