ROBERT PLANT Talks THE SENSATIONAL SPACE SHIFTERS - "It Would Be Dull As Dishwater To Be Just Finding A Kind Of Stream Of Acceptability To Hang On To"

Legendary Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant recently sat down with Ben Rayner at The Toronto Star to discuss his current musical direction and his band, Robert Plant & The Sensational Space Shifters. An excerpt from the interview is available below.

Rayner: I do get the sense that you’re making music for the pure joy of it these days.

Plant: "Yes, but I also want it to be exotic in the middle of it all. Just because I’ve been around a long time doesn’t mean that there’s any laurel for me to rest upon. It would be dull as dishwater to be just finding a kind of stream of acceptability to hang onto. There are plenty of options like that."

Rayner: I must commend you for not taking that route and doing the obvious thing that everybody would like to see you do.

Plant: "Everybody that you’ve heard making records, they have a moment — or they don’t, but a lot do — at a time in their lives when their gift comes to someplace that’s special for them. And if it actually happens that — as entertainers and as people who carry ego around covered in various humble personalities but underneath it all everybody wants it to be OK — you find this place that’s so nice and accepting from, you know, the public driving to work and doing this and doing that, sitting down at the end of the night, listening to something and you stay with that because that’s where you get your rocks off, well then in the end you might as well pump gas because if you’re just gonna stay with the same old s---, that was not why any of us set out in the first place to do what we do. So shifting it ’round is real good. There are people who come and go and who have great moments, and then they veer off to the left and the right and they do other things. That’s how we started, so why should it ever change?"

Read the complete interview here.

An official live video of Robert Plant & The Sensational Space Shifters, performing the Carry Fire album's title track can be seen below. The footage was filmed at the O2 Apollo in Manchester, England on November 30th, 2017. Directed by Ryan Mackfall, produced by Crashburn Media.

Available to own for the first time on DVD & Digital Video, Eagle Rock Entertainment have released Robert Plant & The Sensational Space Shifters - Live At David Lynch’s Festival Of Disruption. Filmed as part of David Lynch’s inaugural Festival Of Disruption, one of Los Angeles’ most anticipated cultural events, this concert took place at the Ace Hotel Theatre in October 2016, raising funds for The David Lynch Foundation.

Performing with Sensational Space Shifters since 2012, Robert Plant continues to shift the musical goalposts, blurring the lines between rock, blues, folk & world music and finding new life in exotic beats and African rhythms.

With a set including a new take on beloved Led Zeppelin classics, stripped down versions of “Black Dog” and “Whole Lotta Love” are met with a rapturous response from the packed theater audience, with whom Plant enjoys a genuine rapport. Also included are “Babe, I’m Gonna Leave You” and “Going to California”, alongside solo standouts “Turn It Up”, “The Enchanter/Rainbow”, and “Little Maggie”.

This is a rare opportunity for fans to witness the legendary frontman as they've never seen or heard him before. This David Lynch-curated event aims to feature artists with “knowledge and mystery” - undoubtedly Robert Plant has an abundance of both.

Proceeds from the sale of this DVD will benefit the David Lynch Foundation. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Poor Howard"

"Turn It Up"

"Black Dog"

Medley: "The Enchanter" / "Rainbow"

"Babe, I’m Gonna Leave You"

"Little Maggie"

Medley: "Hoochie Coochie Man" / "Whole Lotta Love" / "Mona"

"Going To California"

Bonus Features include:

- David Lynch on Creativity

- David Lynch on Meditation

- David Lynch on Music

"Season's Song" video: