ROBERT PLANT & THE SENSATIONAL SPACE SHIFTERS - Official Live Video For "Season's Song" Streaming

An official live video of Robert Plant & The Sensational Space Shifters, performing the Carry Fire album track "Season's Song", can be seen below. The footage was filmed at the O2 Apollo in Manchester, England on November 30th, 2017. Directed by Ryan Mackfall, produced by Crashburn Media.

Available to own for the first time on DVD & Digital Video, Eagle Rock Entertainment will release Robert Plant & The Sensational Space Shifters - Live At David Lynch’s Festival Of Disruption on February 9th. Filmed as part of David Lynch’s inaugural Festival Of Disruption, one of Los Angeles’ most anticipated cultural events, this concert took place at the Ace Hotel Theatre in October 2016, raising funds for The David Lynch Foundation.

Performing with Sensational Space Shifters since 2012, Robert Plant continues to shift the musical goalposts, blurring the lines between rock, blues, folk & world music and finding new life in exotic beats and African rhythms.

With a set including a new take on beloved Led Zeppelin classics, stripped down versions of “Black Dog” and “Whole Lotta Love” are met with a rapturous response from the packed theater audience, with whom Plant enjoys a genuine rapport. Also included are “Babe, I’m Gonna Leave You” and “Going to California”, alongside solo standouts “Turn It Up”, “The Enchanter/Rainbow”, and “Little Maggie”.

This is a rare opportunity for fans to witness the legendary frontman as they've never seen or heard him before. This David Lynch-curated event aims to feature artists with “knowledge and mystery” - undoubtedly Robert Plant has an abundance of both.

Proceeds from the sale of this DVD will benefit the David Lynch Foundation. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Poor Howard"

"Turn It Up"

"Black Dog"

Medley: "The Enchanter" / "Rainbow"

"Babe, I’m Gonna Leave You"

"Little Maggie"

Medley: "Hoochie Coochie Man" / "Whole Lotta Love" / "Mona"

"Going To California"

Bonus Features include:

- David Lynch on Creativity

- David Lynch on Meditation

- David Lynch on Music