ROBERT PLANT To Guest On Season 6 Premier Of The Big Interview With DAN RATHER; Sneak Peek Video Streaming

Dan Rather kicks off season six of his AXS TV show The Big Interview on March 13th with Robert Plant. Billboard has released an exclusive clip, in which Plant discusses whether he considers music a profession, craft or art.

Watch below, and read more at Billboard.com. The show airs March 13th at 9 PM, ET / 6 PM, PT.

Robert Plant And The Sensational Space Shifters performed "New World", from the Carry Fire album, live at the O2 Apollo Manchester on November 30th, 2017. An official video, directed by Ryan Mackfall and produced by Crashburn Media, can be seen below:

Plant was a guest on March 1st on The Late Late Show With James Corden on CBS. Watch a performance of "New World", as well as interview footage, below: