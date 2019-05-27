ROBERT PLANT To Launch "Digging Deep" Podcast In June; Trailer

Led Zeppelin legend, Robert Plant, has confirmed that Digging Deep: The Robert Plant Podcast will launch on June 3, available on iTunes, Spotify, Acast, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.

A description states: Robert Plant’s music is the result of a lifetime striding around the globe, from The Midlands to Morocco, from Nashville to North Wales, and the influences and friends collected along the way can be heard in his songs. In this podcast he'll delve into his back catalogue to revisit a track from this remarkable history to tell stories of inspiration, collaboration and intervention. It’s Robert’s personal road map to an incredible and personal journey that’s ongoing to this very day.

Find links to your server of choice here, and check out a trailer below: