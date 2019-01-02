ROBERT PLANT To Make Guest Appearance On New NILE RODGERS Album

In an interview with Daily Star newspaper, legendary producer/musician Nile Rodgers (Chic, David Bowie, Inxs, Duran Duran) reveals that his forthcoming new album will include a track with Led Zeppelin legend, Robert Plant.

Rodgers' revealed how his cancer battles in 2010 and 2017, which he overcame both times, motivated him to do more collaborations and live shows. Explaining how it changed his outlook on life, he said: "When I was first diagnosed with cancer the doctor told me to contemplate life. I was like: 'I'm going to do more collaborations that I've ever done before, more concert shows than I've ever done.' And that's what I'll continue to do."

Back in December, Led Zeppelin News revealed that Robert Plant spent December 17th at Abbey Road Studios with Nile Rodgers.

Rodgers posted a photo of the pair on Instagram with the caption “A couple of #Honeydrippers hanging at @abbeyroadstudios – One of my favorite people in the world @robertplantofficial from @ledzeppelin a serious legend.”

