ROBERT PLANT To Release Limited Edition 7" Singles Box Set In December

September 30, 2019, 12 minutes ago

news hard rock rarities robert plant led zeppelin

ROBERT PLANT To Release Limited Edition 7" Singles Box Set In December

Robert Plant is celebrating the second season of his hugely popular podcast, Digging Deep With Robert Plant, with the release of a very special limited edition 7’’ singles box set.

Digging Deep includes 16 A-sides and rare B-sides spanning three decades, remastered versions available on vinyl for the first time. The eight-disc collection also features restored artwork from the original 7’’ releases, packaged in a bespoke hardback book.

Due for release on December 13, you can pre-order the set here.

Tracklisting:

Vinyl 1:

Side A: "Burning Down One Side
Side B: "Like I've Never Been Gone


Vinyl 2:

Side A: "Big Log
Side B: "In The Mood

Vinyl 3:

Side A: "Too Loud"
Side B: "Little By Little"

Vinyl 4:

Side A: "Ship of Fools"
Side B: "Tall Cool One"

Vinyl 5:

Side A: "Hurting Kind"
Side B: "Tie Dye on the Highway"

Vinyl 6:

Side A: "Calling To You"
Side B: "29 Palms"

Vinyl 7:

Side A: "Song To The Siren"
Side B: "Morning Dew"

Vinyl 8:

Side A: "Shine It All Around"
Side B: "Tin Pan Valley"



Featured Audio

OPETH – “Heart In Hand” (Nuclear Blast)

OPETH – “Heart In Hand” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

IRON KINGDOM Premieres "Road Warriors"

IRON KINGDOM Premieres "Road Warriors"

Latest Reviews