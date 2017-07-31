ROBERT TRUJILLO On LOU REED / METALLICA Album Lulu - “Love It Or Hate It, It Was Definitely Something That We Enjoyed, And That We Embraced”; Audio

The new episode of Rock Talk With Mitch Lafon is available for streaming below. Guests include Robert Trujillo of Metallica talking family, Korn, Lou Reed and more. Drummer Charlie Benante gives an Anthrax update and discusses the band's upcoming State Of Euphoria and Persistence Of Time deluxe reissues. And finally, Venom Inc.'s Tony Dolan talks Blood Stained Earth tour and new album, Ave.

Plus, Chris Jericho’s Fozzy bandmate, Rich Ward, explains why Metallica has been so successful for so long.