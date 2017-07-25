ROBIN BECK - “Making Of” Video Posted For Upcoming Love Is Calling Album

The new album from Robin Beck, entitled Love Is Coming, will be released on October 13th. A new “making of” video is available for streaming below.

Robin Beck is truly one of the most gifted vocalists under the broad umbrella of rock music and it was with great pleasure that Frontiers welcomed her back to the label for her new album, Love Is Coming. The new recording sees her partnering with Clif Magness (Steve Perry, Avril Lavigne, Kelly Clarkson) who mixed and produced. Beck’s husband James Christian (House Of Lords) co-produced, while Tommy Denander (Robin’s long standing music partner) co-produced the song “Girl Like Me”, with Maor Appelbaum mastering the album.

Hit after hit after hit after hit is the best description of the songs on offer, with the album encompassing everything that goes from melodic rock to gritty soul inspired rock. As Robin says, “it had to be better than anything I've ever done in the last 20 years and I believe I have accomplished that.”

Producer Clif Magness says, "I've worked with some of the best and most inspirational female vocalists in the world and Robin Beck most definitely stands among them. Her talent combined with her tenacity and her effervescent personality all add up to an amazing human being."

Robin Beck adds, "Songs like these don't come around often enough! I'm spellbound by the richness of the music and the lyrical force of every song. Sure to keep your heart pumping, unless you don't have one!!”

Robin Beck’s resume is a dizzying array of music accomplishments that would leave any lifetime musician supremely impressed. Beck began on Broadway Circuit at a young age with Ashford And Simpson, just before she stepped onto the professional studio world with Arif Mardin (American-Turkish producer) at Atlantic Records.

Her first break was with the song "First Time" from Coca-Cola commercials that aired in 1988. Beck performed live On-Air TV appearances on Top Of The Pops, as well as numerous notable other TV shows such as the famed Hit Gigantin and Helena Fischer. Around that time, Beck fielded contributions for her next album, Trouble Or Nothin', from such well known names as Steve Lukather (Toto), Paul Stanley (KISS), Diane Warren, Desmond Child, and her long-standing writing partner, Jeff Kent.

Human Instinct, released in 1992, again featured the cream of the crop of the session world (Jeff Porcaro, Kim Bullard, Tim Pierce, Michael Landau, Lee Ritenour, Michael Thompson, etc.) and a lineup of blue-chip songwriters (Mark Spiro, Jeff Kent, Journey's Jonathan Cain, Heart's Ann and Nancy Wilson, Sue Shifrin, Glen Burtnik, etc.).

Two years later, Can't Get Off included songs co-written by everyone from Clif Magness (Avril Lavigne, Steve Perry) and Steve Kipner to Michael Bolton and Marc Jordan. That same year, Beck was asked by Universal Records to rerecord her megahit, "First Time," with the famed Sunblock remixers. Once again, the song took off, hitting the Top 10 on the UK's Billboard charts and selling more than 3 million units.

Robin Beck then collaborated with Frontiers with the release of Do You Miss Me and Livin’ On A Dream before kicking off her new label, with a 20th anniversary Silver Edition rerelease of Trouble Or Nothin' - completely rerecorded. In 2011, Beck put out The Great Escape, which included "That All Depends On What You Do Tonight," her duet with Joe Lynn Turner of Rainbow and Deep Purple, and "Till the End of Time," her duet with husband James Christian of House Of Lords.

She then spent the early 2012 playing arenas all over Europe, starting with 21 glorious performances of Rock Meets Classic, alongside Deep Purple's Ian Gillian, Toto's Steve Lukather, Survivor's Jimi Jamison, and Manfred Mann's Chris Thompson. That sparked again her desire to perform live so she started her own tour of Europe to follow up, with acclaimed sets at Firefest and Hard Rock Hell, then followed by the release of her last album Underneath, which again saw an outstanding set of writers and performers to appear. Now in 2017, Beck reunites with Clif Magness and James Christian to craft her latest opus, Love Is Coming.

Love Is Coming tracklisting:

“Island”

“On The Bright Side”

“In These Eyes”

“Love Is Coming”

“Me Just Being Me”

“On To Something”

“Lost”

“Crave The Touch”

“If You Only Knew”

“Here I Am”

“Girl Like Me”

“Warrior”

“Making Of” Love Is Coming:

“On The Bright Side”: