ROBIN McAULEY On The SCHENKER BROTHERS - “I Should Be Telling You They Absolutely Hate Each Other, That Makes A Better Headline!”

Black Swan singer Robin McAuley (McAuley Schenker Group, Michael Schenker Fest) was guest on the latest episode of the ’80’s Glam Metalcast taking about the new Black Swan project which also features guitarist Reb Beach (Winger, Whitesnake), bassist Jeff Pilson (Foreigner, The End Machine, Dokken), and drummer Matt Starr (Ace Frehley, Mr. Big). Here are a few excerpts from the chat:

On working with the band on Shake The World:

McAuley: “It was a great collaborative effort. We all know what we are capable of doing and there were no egos involved. No “it has to be my way” stuff....that doesn’t make for a good band. The results were great. This is the best thing I have ever done.”

Once they are able to tour, will they play Dokken, Winger, and MSG songs:

McAuley: “That would have to be the case...unless we found the time to write another album! We just wouldn’t have enough material. I’m sure you would get something from all of our previous bands. It would be an interesting set."

On his how he has maintained his voice:

McAuley: “I am definitely blessed. I don’t have a secret. As long as I intend to go forward singing...I have a responsibility to make sure I sound good. There’s a lot of singers continue to do it and it’s undignified some of the time. I have never smoked in my life. I enjoy a glass, or a bottle or two of wine...but never when I’m working. As a singer I have a responsibility to do the best that I can do. I take great care of my instrument-it’s all I have. One day it won’t be there, and I hope I have the sense to exit stage and left and know when the right time to do that is. I would hate to have people tell me I sound like shit! They probably do now and I just can’t hear them!"

His favorite MSG album:



McAuley: “Perfect Timing, a lot of people say it’s their favorite. I did not like the production on that, Michael didn’t either. It didn’t do what we thought it would do. We fixed that on Save Yourself. Save Yourself is probably my favorite. 'Anytime' was on there and that was our first intro into the charts."

On the relationship of the Schenker Brothers (Michael and Rudolf):



McAuley: “They were always on great terms. I’m not even sure that there still not. There’s a lot of tongue in cheek. Of course I am saying the wrong thing...I should be telling you they absolutely hate each other. That makes a better headline! There’s an old saying: You should never get involved in family swibbles. So I take the fifth."

On being in Survivor:



McAuley: “What a great catalogue of great material. I enjoyed my time in there. I didn’t think I really fit the part. It wasn’t something I wanted to do, Frankie (Sullivan) wanted me to do it."

"Make It There" video:

"Big Disaster" video:

"Shake The World" video: