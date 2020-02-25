ROBIN McAULEY Recalls MCAULEY SCHENKER GROUP Supporting RUSH In 1987 - "At The Time, We Thought It Was Somewhat Of A Mismatch"; Audio

On this new episode of Talking Metal, Mark Strigl speaks with vocalist Robin McAuley. Topics include the new album by Black Swan, Jeff Pilson, working with Michael Schenker, opening for Rush back in the ’80s, Raiding The Rock Vault and much more. Listen below:

Black Swan, featuring McAuley, guitarist Reb Beach (Winger, Whitesnake), bassist Jeff Pilson (Foreigner, The End Machine, ex-Dokken), and drummer Matt Starr (Ace Frehley, Mr. Big) have released their debut album, Shake The World, via Frontiers Music Srl on on CD, LP, & digital formats.

Order the album here, and watch a video for the song "Make It There" below.

Tracklisting:

"Shake The World"

"Big Disaster"

"Johnny Came Marching"

"Immortal Souls"

"Make It There"

"She's On To Us"

"The Rock That Rolled Away"

"Long Road To Nowhere"

"Sacred Place"

"Unless We Change"

"Divided/United"

"Make It There" video:

"Big Disaster" video:

"Shake The World" video:

Black Swan lineup:

Robin McAuley - Lead Vocals and Background Vocals

Reb Beach - Guitars and Background Vocals

Jeff Pilson - Bass, Acoustic Guitar, Keys and Background Vocals

Matt Starr - Drums and Percussion