ROBIN McAULEY Talks MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST - "There Are Plans For Another Album"

When guitar legend Michael Schenker decided to celebrate his life`s work in the Scorpions, UFO and MSG he pulled together a band featuring no fewer than four lead singers, alongside the Assault Attack rhythm section of Chris Glenn and Ted McKenna. Metal Express Radio caught up with Robin McAuley for a lowdown on touring as well as the story behind the first album by the Michael Schenker Fest, Resurrection.

After conquering Japan at the end September, Michael Schenker Fest toured Europe and the UK in October/November in celebration of their latest studio album release, Resurrection (out now via Nuclear Blast). The band released a teaser for their new official video for "Take Me To The Church". The video was shot during a recent trip to St. Petersburg in Russia.

Michael Schenker comments: "Today we are releasing the new video for ‘Take Me To The Church’, released from Michael Schenker Fest’s debut album Resurrection. We filmed the video in an old church in St Petersburg, Russia as well as at our live show there that same evening. The process was an interesting experience! The fans in Russia were great for the video, too."

Doogie White adds: “‘Take Me To The Church’ was the obvious choice, given the terrific response in the live arena and from fans and reviewers alike, so we decided to bite the bullet and shoot a video. This was the first of three songs Michael and I wrote for the Resurrection album continuing the partnership we started with Temple Of Rock. It is always fascinating to see how others interpret lyrics and bring them to life visually. We also knew that fans would want to see live footage of the line-up, we added some of that too.So once you have watched the video and learned your lines you can sing along when we come to a town or city near you. ALRIGHT...”

Alongside Michael Schenker and the three MSG singers: Gary Barden, Graham Bonnet and Robin McAuley, you can also hear Doogie White (Michael Schenker's Temple Of Rock) as well as musicians Steve Mann (guitars, keyboards), Ted McKenna (drums) and Chris Glen (bass) on the new album. In addition, there are also some guest appearances from Kirk Hammett, Wayne Findlay and Michael Voss-Schoen.