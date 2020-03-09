ROBIN RED Signs Multi-Album Deal With Frontiers Music Srl; Debut Album Expected In Early 2021

Frontiers Music Srl has announced the signing of vocalist Robin Red to a multi-album deal.

Robin is a Swedish rock singer known for being one of the founding members of melodic hard rockers Degreed. Since then, he has toured all over Europe in support of five well received studio albums from the band. Additionally, Robin also participated in the Swedish version of American Idol in 2008, finishing in the Top 10.

In 2020, Robin decided to start a solo career and sent his demos to Frontiers, who were quite excited with what they heard.

”I’ve been thinking about doing a solo album for many years. It’s kind of a dream come true. But I never really felt ready, not until now. I'm gonna go back to the roots and make it a little more organic. I'm very inspired by artists like Jimmy Barnes and Bryan Adams, and the sound will not be far from there, I think. But it will still be me,” says Robin.

Robin’s debut album is tentatively scheduled for release in early 2021.