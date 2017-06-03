Rock Am Ring 2017 Day 2 Goes Ahead As Planned Following Day 1 Terrorist Threat And Evacuation

On June 2nd, German police ordered an evacuation of the Rock Am Ring festival in Nurburg, Germany due to a “terrorist threat.” Variety reported that several leads hinted at a real threat. Rammstein was scheduled to headline the first day, but ended up not playing due to the evacuation.

According to a June 3rd update on the official Rock am Ring website here, the Saturday festivities have gone ahead as planned. Stay tuned for updates over the weekend, as heightened security is expected.

“As safety is paramount, and it is necessary to exclude a threat to festival visitors in any case as far as possible, it was decided to suspend the festival for this day,” police said regarding the June 2nd evacuation.

“After a threat could not be ruled out, all necessary measures were taken immediately. This led to the event being interrupted today for security reasons,” they added.

The organizers released a statement saying: “Due to a terrorist threat the police have advised us to interrupt the festival. We ask all festival visitors to leave the festival site in a calm and controlled manner towards the exits and camping grounds. We have to support the police investigations.

“All visitors will be kept informed about any developments on all Rock am Ring Social Media channels, radio and the speakers. We hope that the festival will continue tomorrow. Thank you for your cooperation.”

Over 80,000 fans are attending the event, which began today and is supposed to run to June 4th. Headliners for the event included Rammstein and System Of A Down. BraveWords scribe Carl Begai reports Rock Am Ring’s sister festival in Nuremberg, Rock Im Park, went ahead without incident.