Rock Am Ring – German Festival Evacuated Over “Terrorist Threat”

German police have ordered an evacuation of the Rock Am Ring festival in Nurburg, Germany due to a “terrorist threat.”

The organizers released a statement saying: “Due to a terrorist threat the police have advised us to interrupt the festival.

“We ask all festival visitors to leave the festival site in a calm and controlled manner towards the exits and camping grounds. We have to support the police investigations.

“All visitors will be kept informed about any developments on all Rock am Ring Social Media channels, radio and the speakers. We hope that the festival will continue tomorrow. Thank you for your cooperation.”

Over 80,000 fans are attending the event, which began today and is supposed to run to June 4th. Headliners for the event included Rammstein and System Of A Down. BraveWords scribe Carl Begai reports Rock Am Ring’s sister festival in Nuremberg went ahead without incident.