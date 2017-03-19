Rock And Metal's Finest Pay Tribute To CHUCK BERRY - "Without Him Rock N' Roll Wouldn't Be What It Came To Be"

March 19, 2017, an hour ago

On March 18th, legendary guitarist and original rock ‘n’ roller Chuck Berry died at the age of 90. Tributes to the music icon have been pouring in since the news broke:







 

RIP Chuck Berry.  Without him Rock n Roll wouldn't be what it came to be.

A post shared by Nikki Sixx (@nikkisixxpixx) on



More tributes to follow...

ABC News reports that St. Charles County, MS police said they responded to a medical emergency on Buckner Road at approximately 12:40 PM. Inside the home, first responders found an unresponsive man, but despite immediately administering lifesaving techniques, the 90-year-old man could not be revived. He was pronounced dead at 1:26 PM.

Berry was planning to release a new album this year, titled Chuck, which would have been his first new album in 38 years. He is known for his hits “Maybellene”, “Roll Over Beethoven”, “Rock And Roll Music”, and “Johnny B. Goode”.

