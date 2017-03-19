Rock And Metal's Finest Pay Tribute To CHUCK BERRY - "Without Him Rock N' Roll Wouldn't Be What It Came To Be"

On March 18th, legendary guitarist and original rock ‘n’ roller Chuck Berry died at the age of 90. Tributes to the music icon have been pouring in since the news broke:

"One of my big lights has gone out.”

- Keith, 3/18/17 pic.twitter.com/I86dHlvN5W — Keith Richards (@officialKeef) 19 March 2017



Heart broken to hear of the passing of Chuck Berry. He was undisputedly the king. A moment of silence is idefinitely n order. RIP A post shared by Slash (@slash) on Mar 18, 2017 at 4:05pm PDT



One of the first solos I ever learned was Chuck Berry's. I'm truly saddened this morning, as we've lost another legend. RIP Mr. Berry! — Dave Mustaine (@DaveMustaine) 19 March 2017



Chuck Berry was rock's greatest practitioner, guitarist, and the greatest pure rock 'n' roll writer who ever lived. — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) 18 March 2017



RIP Chuck Berry pic.twitter.com/4nyUSNK9T7 — Joe Perry (@JoePerry) 19 March 2017



RIP Chuck Berry. Without him Rock n Roll wouldn't be what it came to be. A post shared by Nikki Sixx (@nikkisixxpixx) on Mar 18, 2017 at 3:59pm PDT



Just let me hear some of that rock 'n' roll music any old way you use it I am playing I'm talking about you. God bless Chuck Berry Chuck 😎 pic.twitter.com/XmwmaGzGpL — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) 18 March 2017



RIP CHUCK BERRY. Truly a cornerstone of all that is, was and will be Rock and Roll. An icon like few others. https://t.co/4xdwGAOSDs — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) 18 March 2017

ABC News reports that St. Charles County, MS police said they responded to a medical emergency on Buckner Road at approximately 12:40 PM. Inside the home, first responders found an unresponsive man, but despite immediately administering lifesaving techniques, the 90-year-old man could not be revived. He was pronounced dead at 1:26 PM.

Berry was planning to release a new album this year, titled Chuck, which would have been his first new album in 38 years. He is known for his hits “Maybellene”, “Roll Over Beethoven”, “Rock And Roll Music”, and “Johnny B. Goode”.