Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2020 Inductees Revealed; JUDAS PRIEST, MOTÖRHEAD, THIN LIZZY, SOUNDGARDEN Snubbed

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame has announced the group of artists that will be inducted in 2020.

Judas Priest, who were previously on the ballot for the 2018 class, have been left out again, along with Motörhead, Soundgarden, Thin Lizzy, MC5, Todd Rundgren, Pat Benatar, Dave Matthews Band, Krafwerk and Rufus Featuring Chaka Khan, who were all eligible for induction this year.

The Inductees into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2020 are listed below.

In the Performer category:

- Depeche Mode

- The Doobie Brothers

- Whitney Houston

- Nine Inch Nails

- The Notorious B.I.G.

- T. Rex

Ahmet Ertegun Award:

- Jon Landau

- Irving Azoff

The 35th Annual Rock And Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, presented by Klipsch Audio, will take place on Saturday, May 2, at Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio. The ceremony will be broadcast live for the first time on HBO on May 2 at 8 PM, ET. Performances and special guests and Induction Week programs will be announced later.