Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2020 Induction Ceremony Postponed Due To Coronavirus

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame’s annual induction ceremony, which was supposed to take place May 2 at Cleveland’s Public Hall, has been postponed due to the coronavirus, reports Rolling Stone.

“We are very disappointed to announce the postponement of this year’s Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony,” Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame President Joel Peresman said in a statement. “Our first concern is to the health and safety of our attendees and artists and we are complying to the direction of the local and state authorities and common sense. We look forward to rescheduling the ceremony and will make that announcement at the earliest convenience.”

This year’s Hall of Fame class includes Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, T-Rex and the Notorious B.I.G.

