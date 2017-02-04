Rock Band 4 –TWISTED SISTER, RATT Songs Added As Part Of New DLC Pack; Trailer Streaming

Starting off their Rewind tracks for the month, “Round And Round” by Ratt comes to Rock Band as DLC for the first time. Those who love belting it out on vocals will love singing this track in-game – both melody and harmony lines will have plenty to do. “Round And Round” is a well-rounded pick for your Music Library.

A new track coming to the Rock Band Library is “I Wanna Rock” by Twisted Sister. This tune is perfect for beginner rock vocalists, getting harmony singers together for the energy-inspired “ROCK” in each and every chorus. Drummers should take heed to the fair amount of kicks throughout the song. A galloping bass chart will keep this spirited rock hit moving right along through the end.

Rock Band 4 is available on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 and the cost is $1.99 for each track.