ROCK DANCE THEATRE Announces First Workshop Date For “Time To Rock” Masterclass Series

Anna Achimowicz, founder, frontwoman and choreographer of Rock Dance Theatre, announces online first post-pandemic date of her masterclass performance workshops as next ones are to follow in summer and fall of 2020.

The new masterclass cycle will be called Time To Rock - Back To Shape, directed at stage performers that have been in lockdown from their rehearsal spaces, ongoing gigs, and performance “stay in shape” regiments. Performance art in any field of Entertainement be it rock or metal music, physical theatre or any type of live show really entails a certain type of physical stamina compared to the one in what professional athletes do in a 90 minute game or match. No kind of home-lock down routine can recreate these conditions in order to keep you in shape on weeks and months on end.

“Its funny, cause these actual workshops on 4-5.07.2020, have been already planned before the whole COVID-19 pandemic exploded, I was teaching in the same inviting venue on March 9th, we’re gonna pick it up from where we left off before the world changed as we know it indefinitely.

"The new Time To Rock - Back To Shape performance art workshop series is currently in a planning phase for other European cities besides Crakow, Poland. There are many elements in play such as travel regulations, borders within the Schengen zone being still under restrictions as well as bookers and venues themselves slowly reopening to host a limited in numbers crowd. Each European country is coming back to their “new norma” in multiple phases where both training studios, theatres, and performance venues have their own ways of hosting a Rock Dance Theatre workshop. Everything is changing almost weekly, and there for makes it that more challenging to plan anything ahead."

“I am ready to rock!! I was born ready,” says Achimowicz, “I'm coming back to teaching these masterclasses as well as to performing on stage myself as soon as it will be possible and safe both for me, the audience and everyone involved in the show production and organization."

“I want to focus here even more on the Q&A aspect of the workshop, and the specific problems and questions the masterclass participants have directed at me. During the two first month quarantine I have started this LIVEStream meeting Podcast, where I realized while hosting it how interesting and many times in depth it is to bounce off of questions that my audience has. With my 20 years of artistic career and stage experience I can share the practical aspects and stage-hacks if you will instead of the group following my instruction with ready material a workshops entails. So instead of me coming ready with a teaching plan, I leave most of it to my attendants. It’s after all them performers, having the best questions or doubts they have in their own careers especially the ones being not so long in the profession yet. I am there for them, they pay good money to attend these (masterclasses), for my time and expertiese in expectation of a satisfying educational event. Thats exactly what I want to provide for them, their best learning time as well a chance to rock out with me in the same studio. When I'm long gone (although I don’t plan to go anywhere soon) its the new generation that is gonna rock out next on stage. Hopefully. It’s attractive for both sides, I always feed off the groups energy. Their curiosity and hunger is always what stimulates me to give them the most interesting workshop I can offer them”

All further dates will be announced accordingly in the News section on the Rock Dance Theatre website, as well as social media accounts.