Rock Dance Theatre Announces Performance Mentoring Online Classes

Rock Dance Theatre - Anna Achimowicz (choreographer, front woman, artistic director, performer) has announced a new online class series in Performance Mentoring available from autumn 2020 thru 2021.

Rock Dance Theatre is a one-woman led freelance and hybrid power performance artist. Created impulsively in the middle of the night in 2017 in Sweden, Rock Dance Theatre is a fusion of contemporary dance, live guitar and bass driven music with visual fashion, and styling.

Originally created by dancer and choreographer Anna Marika Achimowicz is bringing rock ‘n’ roll to the 21st century. Private classes are available for ALL levels, with Beginners and Advanced performers.