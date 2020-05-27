Rock Dance Theatre Launches New Official Website

From now on everything you need to know in order to book Anna Achimowicz and Rock Dance Theatre for shows and appearances, workshops, master-classes, spoken word performance seminars, jam sessions, music videos and more has an Official Website Home and can be found here.

As Anna Achimowicz - Rock Dance Theatres founder and front woman states, the new website launch today will be followed soon with first show and workshops announcements as the COVID-19 restrictions are being slowly uplifted across the country as well as worldwide. Talks and discussions as to how to do it as safe and as soon as possible are currently taking place with smaller venues and outdoor forms are taken under consideration.

Rock Dance Theatre is a one-woman led freelance and hybrid power performance artist. Created impulsively in the middle of the night in 2017 in Sweden and is a fusion of contemporary dance, live guitar driven music and visual fashion & styling. Originally created by the dancer and choreographer Anna Marika Achimowicz born in Poland and raised in San Diego, CA.

All announcements will be made at the official website tour section as well as their Facebook page.