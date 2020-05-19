ROCK DANCE THEATRE Performs To ELLEFSON's Re-Imagined Cover Of POST MALONE’s “Over Now”; Video

Rock Dance Theatre - founded by Anna Achimowicz in Stockholm, Sweden, and based out of Warsaw, Linz, and Stockholm - have released the video below, featuring a performance over Ellefson's cover of the Post Malone track “Over Now”. Ellefson is the solo band of Grammy-winning Megadeth bassist David Ellefson.

Ellefson's cover of "Over Now" inspired rock performer and choreographer Anna Achimowicz to create a performance video over the song. This captured footage included never before published material from the Mad Max-style show she performed and directed as Rock Dance Theatre, premiering last year under the original Spanish title "Esfinge de la Muerte"/“Butterfly Of Death”, opening the Black Moon Festival in the suburbs of Valencia, Spain. As a rock and roll artist and metal head at heart, times of quarantine lock down have created an opportunity for remote inspiration and creativity such as this visual outlet.

Ellefson's cover of Post Malone's “Over Now” is currently available on Bandcamp, and on all other digital outlets. The track will appear on their as yet-untitled debut album, tentatively due in October.

A message states: "So after pummelling the world with 'Simple Truth', we wanted to do something a little different for our next Ellefson single. So, we took an amazing song by our friend Post Malone and made it our own. You can grab 'Over Now' on Bandcamp (now), and on all digital outlets on 5/15 on Combat Records!"

David Ellefson adds: "We're all fans of Posty, and he's also been a huge fan of Megadeth and all things metal. Aside from being a great song for any genre, our cover of 'Over Now' is our way of showing our mutual admiration, and paying homage to our friend."

Thom Hazaert - “Posty has become a good friend to our camp, David and I have both gone to shows, and hung out and spent some time with him, and we have definitely spent some nights texting and nerding out over classic Metal, and our fanboy devotion to Metallica, Megadeth, etc. Meanwhile I am honestly a huge fan of his stuff, his lyrics. I can honestly say, and I talk about it all the time, there is not an artist who has come out in a long time that has impressed or influenced what I do more than Post Malone.

"I think the emotions and dynamic of the song really lend themselves to the heavier arrangement. Posty is a rock and metal guy at heart, and I think 'Over Now' is definitely a metal song at heart.”

Ellefson lineup:

David Ellefson - Bass

Thom Hazaert - Vocals

Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal - Guitars and Vocals

Andy Martongelli - Guitars

Paolo Caridi - Drums