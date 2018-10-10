ROCK GODDESS Announce Addition Of Bassist JENNY LANE

London, UK-based trio Rock Goddess, featuring sisters Jody Turner (vocals, guitar) and Julie Turner (drums, backing vocals), have announced the addition of bassist Jenny Lane.

Not to be confused with various other musicians of the same name, a professional wrestler or the popular Beatles classic "Penny Lane", Jenny Lane is a London-based musician best known for clogging up Portobello with her incessant bass-playing.

On arrival in the capital from her home town of Bournemouth, she joined soul rockers Feen before heading out around the UK and Switzerland with grunge trio The Graphic. Following the band’s demise, she became a regular member of Katmandino from 2015 - 2017, as well as joining garage punk upstarts, Electrics.

Jenny recently completed a stint with Micko & The Mellotronics and is also known for being a prolific moonlighter, having been a stand-in for many bands who’ve found themselves without a bass player; including The Featherz, The SD5, Mad Dog Bites, EastRoad, Hellhounds, Albie DeLuca, Reinaldo Andreatta (My New Device) to name but a few.

She also appeared on former Karnataka drummer Jimmy Pallagrosi’s cover of Toto’s "Girl Goodbye" (video below).

When not providing low-end rumbling on other people’s music, she can be found fronting her own band, Planet Of The Capes. Best described as ‘shouty’, this three-piece also features Electrics drummer Mike Vick and Hellhounds guitarist Keith Garrett

Jenny says: “I’m beyond thrilled to be joining such an iconic band. Can’t wait to meet you all - see you out on the road soon!”