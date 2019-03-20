ROCK GODDESS Announce Autumn U.K. Tour

London born rockers Rock Goddess will be hitting the road this coming September as they continue promotion of new album This Time, which charted at number 10 in the official UK rock chart earlier this month.

“We were so gutted at having to cancel the last few dates of our recent tour due to my admission into hospital after the Birmingham gig”, says vocalist/guitarist Jody Turner, “however, I can guarantee that normal service will be resumed - come this tour we will be firing on all cylinders! We are so excited to be doing our own tour of the UK this year.”

Joining Rock Goddess on the September UK tour dates are Glasgow rockers Heavy Pettin’, who reformed in 2017 initially for a one-off performance at Winterstorm Festival in Troon, Scotland.

As Turner continues, “We are especially excited to be touring with Heavy Pettin’, this is going to be a night you do not want to miss.”

Since reforming in 2014, Rock Goddess have taken their time to get it right, easing themselves back into the scene with UK and European festival slots plus a short tour as Special Guests to the mighty Saxon in 2018. In between shows, the band have worked tirelessly on making sure the album has a current take on the classic Rock Goddess sound.

“We never saw ourselves as just treading the nostalgia circuit,” states Turner. “We always saw a new album as part of our evolution, and we still have a lot to say. But the principle is still the same; make an album, go out and tour, and bring the music to the fans, hopefully gaining new fans along the way.”

And, as Heavy Pettin’ frontman, Hamie, enthuses: “Rock Goddess and Heavy Pettin’ together! It’s one helluva bill, in front of the best rock fans anywhere! It’s gonna be epic!”

Dates:

August

31 – Buckley – The Tivoli

September

1 – Bristol – Thekla

4 – Nottingham – Rescue Rooms

5 – Blackpool – The Waterloo Music Bar

6 – Glasgow – Oran Mor

7 – Grimsby – Yardbirds Rock Club

8 – Bilston – The Robin 2

Tickets will be available starting March 22nd.