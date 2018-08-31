ROCK GODDESS Push Back Release Date For This Time Album

London, UK-based trio Rock Goddess, featuring sisters Jody Turner (vocals, guitar) and Julie Turner (drums, backing vocals), have been forced to push back the release date for their new album, This Time. A message from the band can be found below.

"First of all, thank you for all the messages of support you’ve given all three of us since we went our separate ways. (Bassist) Tracey (Lamb) will be on the album and complete all Pledge tasks apart from the dinner in Soho, London (more on this at a later date as we’ll be releasing more spaces at the table).

"Unfortunately, due to illness, manufacturing and scheduling factors we’re having to push back the release to February 22nd. Our distributors and licensees are happy with this move. It also means we can maximise publicity for what we think is a fantastic album. Please bear with us and time will fly! Plus they’ll be a single out in the autumn…

"We have a new bassist! And we’ll announce her to you all next month along with the launch of a website.

"We’ve also confirmed a UK tour for early next year, and those dates will be released in due course once we get the go ahead from the promoters. So there has been plenty of activity behind the scenes. Pre-sales are good too so thank you again, please spread the word so we can get as high up the rock charts as possible - we really do appreciate all the support you give us. It is very humbling."

Jody says: “Really sorry we have had to push back on release. But I got ill with a terrible cold and lost my voice, so had to delay finishing my vocals: meanwhile our producer had other commitments so rescheduling was delayed. This is life I guess!! Pesky bugs!! But I’m scheduled back in the studio in a couple of weeks to finish everything off. Then it’s onto rehearsals with our new bass player. Will get pics and stuff out there soon!!”

Check out the pre-order page here.