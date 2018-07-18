ROCK GODDESS - This Time Album Artwork Revealed

London, UK-based trio Rock Goddess, featuring sisters Jody Turner (vocals, guitar) and Julie Turner (drums, backing vocals), have revealed the artwork for their upcoming new album, This Time.

Rock Goddess recently launched a pre-order for This Time, their first album in over 30 years. Check out the pre-order page here.

Rock Goddess recently announced that they have parted ways with bassist Tracey Lamb.

Says the band: "Owing to unforeseen personal circumstances, Tracey is unable to perform at Metal Magic Festival this weekend and unfortunately the band will not be appearing. It is also with regret, she will no longer be able to commit to Rock Goddess and leaves with immediate effect. We wish her all the very best for the future.

"The band will be announcing a new bassist in due course. Thank you so much for the continued support and we can't wait for you to hear the new album. See you on the road soon."