ROCK GODDESS To Release This Time Album In October; Pre-Order Launched

London, UK-based trio Rock Goddess - sisters Jody Turner (vocals, guitar) and Julie Turner (drums, backing vocals) along with bassist Tracey Lamb - have launched a pre-order for This Time, their first album in over 30 years.

Says the band: "Hello Angel Army!! It’s been over 30 years since our last album, but we hope you liked the EP taster last year and thank you to everyone who bought it.

"After numerous discussions, we’ve decided to enter the next chapter of Rock Goddess by going it alone on our own label. With the help of PledgeMusic, our brilliant fans, and distribution/license partners (to be announced later) worldwide we want you to experience a behind the scenes journey of the recording process and other cool stuff. Not only giving you an insight with studio and rehearsal updates but there’s an opportunity to hang out before gigs, attend a fun day out in central London and an intimate live set during our press day.

"We’ll be going into a London studio with the award winning Wes Maebe, who’s worked with the likes of Robert Plant, UB40, New Model Army and Praying Mantis. Wes has been our sound guy at recent London shows and I’m sure you’ll agree gets the best out of us on stage.

"We thank each and everyone one of you across the globe for supporting us and being the most patient of fans. Now, we’ll be able to share a minimum of 10 brand new songs with you and look forward to playing more gigs in more towns, cities and countries soon…

"Please pre-order the album, share our journey with your friends and help us make it a success. Who’s up for the challenge? It’s our time, your time."

Check out the pre-order page here.