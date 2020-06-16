Rock Legends Congratulate Drummer JASON HARTLESS On His College Graduation

Hard work and dedication is being recognized by members of KISS, STYX, Cheap Trick, Ringo Starr Band, Alice Cooper Band, Blue Oyster Cult, Queensryche, Mountain, Manowar, Ace Frehley Band, Warrant, Sponge, Cavo and Ted Nugent, to name just a few. These rock talents along with other music legends, entertainment industry professionals and NHL players joined in to create a congratulatory video for one of the world’s hottest up-and-coming drummers for his college graduation from the prestigious Berklee College of Music, which was cancelled due to the COVID 19 Pandemic.

The rising star that is touring/session drumming phenom Jason Hartless (Ted Nugent, Joe Lynn Turner, Mitch Ryder) had just graduated this past May in 2020 from Berklee College of Music in Boston, MA, with his Bachelor’s degree in Entertainment Business. His commencement ceremony was unfortunately cancelled with no reschedule date and with the Nugent summer tour moved until 2021, it was a depressing time for the young quarantined drummer.

When word spread throughout the entertainment industry, many jumped at the chance to wish their young friend a very happy graduation and to extend well wishes, as well as praise him on completing college while touring and recording almost non-stop. Jason’s drum-tech, Randy Walker, along with his parents, collected the videos and then edited them together for a social media graduation celebration that was over one hour long. After viewing the video Jason simply said, “I have the greatest job in the world!”

Jason is continuing his education at Berklee College of Music to complete his Master’s Degree in Business and is also looking forward to touring and sessions as soon as the pandemic is over.