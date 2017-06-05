ROCK MEETS CLASSIC Confirm GOTTHARD Members LEO LEONI And NIC MAEDER For European Tour 2018

Organizers for Rock Meets Classic, the annual European tour featuring classic rock artists backed by The Mat Sinner Band and Bohemian Symphony Orchestra Prague, have announced the first artists confirmed for 2018: Gotthard guitarist Leo Leoni and vocalist Nic Maeder. Watch the official Rock Meets Classic Facebook page here for updates.

Gotthard vocalist Steve Lee was killed in a motorcycle accident in Nevada on October 5th at the age of 47. He had been confirmed to perform on the 2011 edition of Rock Meets Classic only weeks before his death.

Gotthard released their 12th studio album, entitled Silver, on January 13th, 2016 via Musikvertrieb in Switzerland and internationally via PIAS.

The album’s first track, “Stay With Me”, has everything that an anniversary album can offer. From acoustic guitars and Nic Maeder’s emotional vocals, the single delivers a sophisticated rock explosion and hits the sweet spot between half ballad and monumental hymn.

The Silver album artwork, as well as video trailer, can be found below.

Says the band: “There’s reason to celebrate! 25 years of Gotthard mean that we’ve left Paper, Leather, Wood, Crystal and China behind us, and can properly drink to the Silver Wedding. A quarter of a century of band history is a decent anniversary and appropriately moulded into Silver. Three months before the official release on January 13th, it’s clear that we should pick the little black dress up from the dry cleaners and iron the good shirt, because dressing up for Silver is only fair as the record sports quite a fancy look as well!”