ROCK MEETS CLASSIC Confirm Members Of STATUS QUO, GOTTHARD, SUPERTRAMP, THE HOOTERS And SAGA For European Tour 2018

Organizers for Rock Meets Classic, the annual European tour featuring classic rock artists backed by The Mat Sinner Band and the RMC Symphony Orchestra, have confirmed their 2018 line-up. The tour will be headlined by Status Quo vocalist/guitarist Francis Rossi, supported by Gotthard's Leo Leoni and Nic Maeder, Supertramp's John Helliwell and Jesse Siebenberg, The Hooters frontman Eric Bazilian, and Saga vocalist Michael Sadler.

Watch the official Rock Meets Classic Facebook page here for updates.