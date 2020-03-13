ROCK MEETS CLASSIC European Tour 2020 Featuring ALICE COOPER, Members Of CHEAP TRICK, MOTHER'S FINEST And THUNDER Cancelled After Five Shows Due To Coronavirus Fears

Rock Meets Classic founder and bassist Mat Sinner (Primal Fear, Sinner) has checked in with the following update:

"Dear friends,

After a year of hard work, with up’s and downs, the most harmonious Rock Meets Classic tour in 12 years, the best RMC shows and musicians in the last 12 years sadly has been forced to end too soon. Sadly the shows had to be cancelled by the state & authorities for the safety of all.

We managed however to do 5 amazing shows, with a lot of passion and heartfelt joy. Thanks to this hardworking and friendly team, we had at least the chance to do five outstanding shows, we would all have loved to do more, but we have to respect the situation at the moment, has forced our hands. Everyone in the RMC team is going to have a hard time, both financially and mentally, instead of playing sold out concerts, we will be going home. Despite everyone’s losses in every direction, I am super proud of the RMC team and I am proud of the excellent teamwork and to have made new friends forever. I just can say - Thank You!

Just love to the best band in the world - Giorgia, Melissa, Lisa, Sarah, Moritz, Sascha, Tom & Alex. Thank you to all members of this years super exciting RMC Symphony Orchestra feat. Philipp and Mario, the RMC & MRG crew. Our wonderful guests Robert & Gail, Danny & Luke, Joyce, Doc & Patti, Robin & Pamela Zander, Alice & Sheryl Cooper, Tommy & Kyler.

As soon as the dust settles, the whole RMC team will commence work on the RMC Greatest Hits Tour 2021. With my loyal partners Manfred Hertlein & Julie Hertlein, Thomas Kanschat and Rock Antenne, we will give our best to present an even more spectacular show for 2021.

We should all stand together!"

Yours, Mat Sinner - March 12, 2020

Rock Meets Classic 2020 featured shock rock legend Alice Cooper, Robin Zander (Cheap Trick), Joyce "Baby Jean" Kennedy (Mother's Finest), Danny Bowes & Luke Morley (Thunder), and Robert Hart (Manfred Mann's Earth Band, Bad Company). It also inkluded The Mat Sinner Band, with Mat Sinner (bass), Tom Naumann (guitars) and Alex Beyrodt (guitars) of Primal Fear.