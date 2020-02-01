ROCK MEETS CLASSIC Posts 2019 Pro-Shot Live Footage Of THIN LIZZY's "Whiskey In The Jar" Featuring SCOTT GORHAM And RICKY WARWICK

February 1, 2020, 36 minutes ago

news thin lizzy black star riders rock meets classic classic rock

The annual Rock Meets Classic tour is gearing up for their 2020 run featuring shock rock legend Alice Cooper, his Hollywood Vampires bandmate Tommy Henriksen, along with members of Cheap Trick, Mother's Finest, Thunder and Manfred Mann's Earth Band. They will be backed by The Mat Sinner Band and the Rock Meets Classic Symphony Orchestra.

They have posted live video of Thin  Lizzy's "Whiskey In The Jar" from their 2019 show in Ingolstadt, Germany at the Saturn Arena featuring guitarist Scott Gorham and vocalist Ricky Warwick. Check out the video below.

 

 



