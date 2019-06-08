ROCK MEETS CLASSIC / WE WILL ROCK YOU Vocalist SASCHA KREBS To Guest On New SINNER Album

Sinner frontman / Primal Fear bassist Mat Sinner has checked in with the following update:

The story of Santa Muerte - Part 3

"Today it’s exactly the day to feature Sascha Krebs in Part Three. I met Sascha for the first time at the We Will Rock You musical in my home town, Stuttgart. His vocal performance was just fantastic; we had a cool chat after the show and we're friends until today. Since then Sascha is a very important part of the Rock Meets Classic tour and our multi-talented fearless leader of the choir. Sascha was singing on the Tequila Suicide album, too, and he is always a welcome friend behind the bar and the mic on a Sinner show or even on the last tour. Sascha sings backing vocals on 13 songs of the new album, Santa Muerte, together with Giorgia Colleluori and me. Quote of the day: real friendship is like poetry: extremely rare and precious! I am proud of our friendship, thanks for your loyalty and it’s great to have you on our new album. I’m looking forward to share the stage with you, Sinner, our next RMC tour and some more legendary stories behind and in front of the bar."