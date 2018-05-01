Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp Announces Final Dates For 2018 - PAUL STANLEY With TOMMY THAYER, JOHN 5 In October, JOE PERRY And JASON BONHAM In November

Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp has announced the final two camps for 2018.

October 4th - 7th: Paul Stanley of KISS with special guests Tommy Thayer (KISS), John 5 (Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie), Tommy Aldridge (Whitesnake) and Rudy Sarzo (Quiet Riot) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Imagine yourself, on stage jamming with rock legend Paul Stanley of KISS in Las Vegas at House Of Blues. Plus jam with Paul, along with Tommy Thayer of KISS, Rudy Sarzo of Quiet Riot, John 5 of Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie, and Tommy Aldridge of Whitesnake and Ozzy Osbourne at the private Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp facility in Las Vegas.

“I know life sometimes can get tough! And I know life sometimes can be a drag!

But people, we have been given a gift, we have been given a road

And that road's name is Rock and Roll!” - Paul Stanley

November 8th - 11th: Joe Perry of Aerosmith, along with son of drum icon John Bonham of Led Zeppelin and legend in his own right, Jason Bonham in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

“There's no doubt arena shows are exciting, but you don't get that up close and personal kind of vibe, and that's what rock n' roll is all about for me.” Joe Perry

Get up close and personal and jam with Rock And Roll Hall of Fame inductee Joe Perry of Aerosmith, and son of drum icon John Bonham of Led Zeppelin and legend in his own right Jason Bonham.

Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp is a non-competitive atmosphere designed for all levels of musicians and music enthusiasts. Sign up now-space is limited!

Complete details at rockcamp.com.