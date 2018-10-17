Rock/Roll Perspective 2.0 – Exhibition Featuring Photos Of IRON MAIDEN, SCORPIONS, RUSH, KISS More To Be Held In Cleveland In November

Close to 1,000 people jammed the Loftworks gallery last year for the biggest exhibit ever of Cleveland concert photography! By popular demand, it is returniing to Loftworks November 9th-11th, 2018. The second installment of Rock/Roll Perspective features more photos and more behind the scenes and backstage access!

Come see the largest exhibit of Cleveland-related music photography, for one weekend only, November 9th-11th.

Rock/Roll Perspective at AsiaTown’s Loftworks gallery features the work of two of Cleveland’s best-known music photographers, Joe Kleon and Anastasia Pantsios. The show opens with a reception on Friday November 9th at 5-9PM, and will be open from 2-8PM Saturday November 10th and Sunday November 11th from noon-5PM.

With each working in a different era — most of Anastasia’s work was done from 1975-1989 and Joe has been shooting for the past 15 years — two perspectives emerge. One looks at the classic era when Cleveland put stars like Rush and Bruce Springsteen on these map and superstars like Tina Turner, The Who and Michael Jackson reigned, while the other captures today’s colorful pop stars and rock groups such as Taylor Swift, Imagine Dragons, the Dave Matthews Band and Britney Spears, in addition to shooting age-less legacy stars such as Paul McCartney, Aerosmith, Rod Stewart and Elton John. Together their work provides a visual history of hundreds of legendary concerts fondly remembered by Clevelanders.

Anastasia started shooting music in Cleveland in the 1970s and did most of her work in the 1980s when she captured such superstars as David Bowie, Prince and U2. Her work appearing locally in The Plain Dealer, as well as in Rolling Stone, Creem, The Village Voice, The New York Times, The Toronto Star, Esquire and many other publications, and on album covers, in tour programs and in books. Her exhibit Girls to the Front: 40 Years of Women in Rock was featured at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in 2011, travelled to Pennsylvania’s Lehigh University and Chicago, and was re-mounted at the Rock Hall early this year.

Joe has been shooting concerts for 16 years and is currently the most prolific concert photographer in Cleveland. He has photographed over 1,000 concerts and shoots an average of 100 concerts a year. His work appears regularly in Scene Magazine, as well as other national and international publications; he has also been hired by many bands to shoot for them. Joe frequently photographs hard rock and metal performers. His part of the exhibit will feature Iron Maiden, Rush, Dream Theater, Chris Cornell, Judas Priest, Mastodon, Y&T, AC/DC, KISS, Scorpions, Motorhead, Lizzy Borden, and many more.

More than 200 photos will be on display at Rock/Roll Perspective, with additional prints available for sale in the biggest offering yet of the work of these two photographers. Come snag a photo of your favorite act, or pick up some to give as holiday presents.

Carlos Jones will perform at the gallery Saturday, November 10, from 5-7pm. The Classic Rock Duo of Eroc & Jim, members of Wish You Were Here, will perform at the gallery Sunday November 11th, from 1-4PM. Eroc is also the bassist of Michael Stanbley & The Resonators.

Loftworks Gallery is at 1667 East 40th Street, Cleveland, OH 44103.