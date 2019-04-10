Rocklahoma 2019 – KORN To Replace OZZY OSBOURNE As Saturday Night Headliner

Rocklahoma has announced that Korn will replace Ozzy Osbourne as the Saturday, May 25th festival headliner, following last week’s news that Osbourne had to postpone all of his 2019 tour dates.

Korn has sold nearly 40 million albums, collected two Grammys, and toured the world countless times. They continue to push the limits of the alternative and metal genres, while remaining a pillar of influence for legions of fans and generations of artists around the globe.

Rocklahoma will take place on Friday, May 24th, Saturday, May 25th and Sunday, May 26th, 2019 at “Catch The Fever” Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma, just outside Tulsa. Now in its 13th year, America’s Biggest Memorial Day Weekend Party will feature performances from some of today’s top rock artists, including: Korn, Disturbed, Shinedown, Bush, Seether, In This Moment, Steel Panther, Jackyl, Asking Alexandria, and over 40 others, along with brand new experiences for 2019.

General admission tickets are still available at Rocklahoma.com.

The campgrounds are a unique part of the Rocklahoma experience, with an endless party running around the clock. The Rocklahoma campgrounds will be open from Sunday, May 19th at Noon, CT through Tuesday, May 28th at Noon, CT. Festival doors open at 2 PM daily on May 24th, 25th and 26th. Note: Camping is only available with weekend ticket purchases.

New Experiences for 2019:

The Roadhouse: The party starts early with this brand-new Rocklahoma experience opening every day at 11:00 AM. The Roadhouse will feature the D&B Processing Stage where fans can rock out with local Oklahoma favorites, top tribute acts, and will be headlined each day with national legends like Lita Ford and Ace Frehley. The Roadhouse will also feature food trucks, a full-service bar, and a great place to hang with your friends throughout Rocklahoma.

Burgers, Brews, & Barbecue: A new destination at Rocklahoma, Burgers, Brews & Barbecue will be a place to sit down, relax, and enjoy some great local food from the best burger and barbecue joints from around the Southwest. And what better way to wash down that great food than with a cold craft beer?

The ROCK 66 Market: The ROCK 66 Market will be a new destination for fans to connect with friends, shop for unique one-of-a-kind items, charge your phone, or grab a cold beverage. The ROCK 66 Market will feature quirky items, artists, jewelry makers, and other unique vendors from the local are and from around the country.

Rocklahoma is located just 45 minutes northeast of Tulsa, in Pryor, OK. The Catch the Fever Festival Grounds is a premier destination for a multi-day festival and includes onsite camping with access to restrooms and shower house, a general store for campers, VIP reserved seating, hospitality areas and much more.