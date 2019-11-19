RODRIGO Y GABRIELA Streaming Groundbreaking Version Of METALLICA's "Battery"; New EP Also Includes SLAYER, MEGADETH Covers

Acclaimed guitar virtuosos, Rodrigo y Gabriela, have unveiled a spectacular new version of the Metallica classic, “Battery”, which will be featured on the duo’s upcoming Mettal EP, due from ATO Records on Black Friday, November 29, as a one-sided 12” vinyl Record Store Day First release, limited to 2,500 and available only at independent record stores. Side 2 will have an art etching.

This companion EP to their latest full-length, Mettavolution, sees Rodrigo Sanchez and Gabriela Quintero paying tribute to the icons of thrash metal with three previously unreleased covers, shedding light on some of their favorite foundational songs. Along with “Battery”, Mettal EP includes stunning new versions of Megadeth’s “Holy War” and Slayer’s epic “Seasons In The Abyss”. All three tracks were produced and recorded by Sanchez in Oslo, Norway and finished at the duo’s own Lumbini Studio in Ixtapa, Zihuatenejo, Mexico.

Mettal EP was mixed by Jim Monti (Slipknot, Metallica, KoRN) and then mastered by Grammy Award-winner Ted Jensen (Bring Me The Horizon, Disturbed, Halestorm) at Sterling Sound, Nashville.

“It's no secret that we love Metallica,” says Sanchez. “Master Of Puppets changed everything for us when we first heard it all those years ago.”

“We've played parts of ‘Battery’ in our live set for many years,” says Quintero. “We’re so happy to release our studio version in full for our fans. Thank you to the fans for coming with us on this trip, and eternal gratitude to Metallica for the incredible music.”

(Photo - Ebru Yildiz)