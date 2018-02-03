ROGER DALTREY, DEF LEPPARD Among Acts Confirmed For Teenage Cancer Trust Shows At Royal Albert Hall

The Who frontman Roger Daltrey and Def Leppard are among the acts confirmed for this year's Teenage Cancer Trust shows at London's Royal Albert Hall. The fundraisers run from March 19th - 25th.

Roger Daltrey and special guests headline on Thursday, March 22nd, while Def Leppard close the series, headline on Sunday, March 25th. Other acts performing during the run include UB40 Featuring Ali, Astro & Mickey, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Courteeners, and Kasabian.

Get tickets here.