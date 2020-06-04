ROGER DALTREY On Being A Celebrity - "It Kind Of Distanced Me From My Mates And Everyone Treated Me Differently After I Became Famous... I Didn't Like That"; Video

Roger Daltrey says he craved normality at the height of his fame with ground-breaking band The Who, and admits his enormous success distanced him from his old friends.

Speaking to Piers Morgan during Thursday’s edition of Good Morning Britain, the 76-year old touched on his time with The Who after being asked what he misses most in lockdown.

Says Roger: "Human contact. That’s what I didn’t like about being a celebrity. It kind of distanced me from my mates and everyone treated me differently immediately after I became famous. I didn't like that. I never wanted to be different. I like to just chat to people and be treated normally. I just miss that human contact."

The Who recently announced that they have rescheduled their UK and Ireland tour dates for March 2021. The band wish to thank the fans for their patience and support.

Roger Daltrey assured fans that the shows, “Maybe the last time we do a tour of this type, so keep those tickets, as the shows will be fantastic.”

All tickets for the original dates remain valid.

New dates:

March

5 - 3 Arena - Dublin, Ireland

8 - M&S Bank - Liverpool, England

10 - SSE Hydro - Glasgow, Scotland

12 - Utilita Arena - Newcastle, England

15 - First Direct Arena - Leeds, England

17 - Resorts World Arena - Birmingham, England

22 - SSE Arena - Wembley (London), England

24 - Motorpoint Arena - Nottingham, England

27 - Motorpoint Arena - Cardiff, Wales

29 - Manchester Arena - Manchester, England