Roger Glover Talks How Long DEEP PURPLE Has Left – “The Time Is Approaching When It Will End, But We Don’t Want To Face That”

In a new interview with Billboard, Deep Purple bassist Roger Glover talked about how much the band still has left in the tank.

"No one wants to stop," says Glover. "But we know that I'm 71 now, [singer Ian] Gillan is 71, we're all about late 60s, early 70s, and bodies have a way of not keeping up with your brain or your career. We're all sort of approaching that point where I can't imagine another eight years to do an album."

Glover continues: "The time is approaching when it will end, but we don't want to face that. We don't actually want to make a date or a final tour or anything. We just want to carry on as long as nature allows or is kind of dignified. If we can't do what we do anymore, then yes, it's time to stop. But we're still doing it, and we're still enjoying it very much. So all we're saying is the door is closing, but it's not closed yet."

Deep Purple will release their new album, inFinite, on April 7th via earMUSIC.

Current details for the upcoming inFinite album can be found below.

Tracklisting:

"Time For Bedlam"

"Hip Boots"

"All I've Got Is You"

"One Night In Vegas"

"Get Me Outta Here"

"The Surprising"

"Johnny's Band"

"On Top Of The World"

"Birds Of Prey"

"Roadhouse Blues"

“Time For Bedlam” lyric video:

inFinite trailer clips:

According to Darker Than Blue, inFinite will be available in the following formats:

* CD

* CD + DVD

* Double Vinyl + DVD

* Small Fan Box

* Large Fan Box

The boxes will include:

Ltd. Box

- CD+DVD Digipak

- T-Shirt (L)

Ltd. & numbered Large Box

- CD+DVD

- 2LP

- 3x 10“vinyl (The NOW What?! Live Tapes Vol. 2)

- T-Shirt (size L)

- Poster

- 5x Photo Prints

- Sticker

Also, the first single, “Time For Bedlam” will include the following tracklisting:

“Time For Bedlam”

“Paradise Bar”

“Uncommon Man” (instrumental)

“Hip Boots” (Ian Paice rehearsal version)

The track “Time For Bedlam” is available as instant grat as part of the digital album pre-order, as well as on all streaming platforms.

A documentary movie, witnessing the songwriting process and the recording of the album with producer Bob Ezrin, has been produced, allowing for the first time for the fans to be part of the private band member interactions in the studio. The movie will be included in some editions of the album and it will be presented before release in various fan events worldwide.

Tour dates:

May

17 - Wien, Austria - Stadthalle Halle D

19 - München, Germany - Olympiahalle

23 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena

24 - Katowice, Poland - Spodek

30 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard-Arena

June

1 - Lille, France - Zenith Arena

2 - Amsterdam, Holland - Ziggodome

3 - Paris, France - Accorhotels Arena

6 - Köln, Germany - Lanxess Arena

7 - Dortmund, Germany - Westfalenhalle

9 - Leipzig, Germany - Arena Leipzig

10 - Frankfurt/Main, Germany - Festhalle

13 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz-Arena

14 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyer-Halle

16-18 - Clisson, France - HellFest (exact date TBC)

July

1 - Barcelona, Spain - Rock Fest

November (with Europe)

17 - Birmingham, England - Birmingham Arena

18 - Manchester, England - Manchester Arena

20 - Cardiff, Wales - Cardiff Arena

22 - Glasgow, Scotland - SSE Hydro

23 - London, England - 02 Arena

Music history will be made when Deep Purple and Alice Cooper, joined by special guest, The Edgar Winter Band, visit 19 cities across America this summer on an epic rock tour. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will also serve as the Long Goodbye Tour for Deep Purple, and begins Saturday, August 12th in Las Vegas, with stops in Los Angeles, Boston, including Cooper’s hometown of Detroit, and more.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3rd at LiveNation.com and on the Live Nation app. American Express card members can take advantage of a special pre-sale opportunity beginning on Wednesday, February 1st at 12 PM, local time. On Thursday, February 2nd at 10 AM, local time there will also be pre-sales via LiveNation.com, the Live Nation app and on Facebook.

Deep Purple’s studio album, Infinite, is set for release April 7th. The metal pioneers have released five studio albums since 1996, augmented by an abundance of solo work and special projects from members Ian Gillan, Roger Glover, Ian Paice, Steve Morse and Don Airey. Fans will be thrilled as they cover decades of favorites for this run.

Alice Cooper brings his own brand of rock psycho-drama to fans both old and new. Known as the architect of shock-rock, Cooper has rattled the cages and undermined the authority of generations of guardians of the status quo. Alice’s catalog of hits and anthems, including “I’m Eighteen,” “No More Mr Nice Guy,” School’s Out,” “Elected,” “Poison,” and others, are featured in his live show, along with a mix of newer songs and fan-favorite album cuts. Alice’s touring band features the three-guitar attack of Nita Strauss, Tommy Henriksen and Ryan Roxie, backed by longtime bassist Chuck Garric and drummer Glen Sobel.

Edgar Winter has been celebrated across the globe since his 1970 solo debut, Entrance. With over twenty albums, top hits “Frankenstein” and “Free Ride,” and numerous collaborative efforts to his credit, Edgar Winter has not been satisfied to ride the wave of popular music stardom. His music is always evolving and he is a master at stretching his skill and imagination to produce amazing results. He continues to thrill audiences with his live performances, always remaining on the cutting edge of music and style. Edgar is now at the very top of his game, and his future looks even brighter than his past.

Dates:

August

12 - The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas - Las Vegas, Nevada

13 - Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, California

15 - Ak-Chin Pavilion - Phoenix, Arizona

16 - Isleta Amphitheater - Albuquerque, New Mexico

18 - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - Woodlands, Texas

19 - Starplex Pavilion - Dallas, Texas

23 - Jiffy Lube Live - Bristow, Virginia

24 - BB&T Pavilion - Camden, New Jersey

26 - Jones Beach Theater - Wantagh, New York

27 - Xfinity Center - Mansfield, Massachusetts

28 - PNC Bank Arts Center - Holmdel, New Jersey

30 - Klipsch Music Center - Noblesville, Indiana

September

1 - KeyBank Pavilion - Burgettstown, Pennsylvania

2 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, Ontario

For more details and tickets click here.