ROGER WATERS Announces This Is Not A Drill 2020 North American Tour; PINK FLOYD Legend To Perform In The Round (Video Trailer)

Roger Waters returns to North America in 2020 with an all-new tour, and for the first time, In The Round. Challenging, thought-provoking, the tour continues Waters’ message of Love.

“It’ll be a new show. It will be no-holds-barred. My work is to think, ‘Well, how can I make rock & roll more interesting or theatrical or exciting or visual or musical or whatever?’ That’s what I’ve spent the last 50 years doing, expressing myself,” said Roger Waters of the upcoming tour.

This Is Not A Drill will play 31 cities across the US and Canada, starting in Pittsburgh on July 8 at the PPG Paints Arena and playing venues not seen on the 2017 Us + Them tour, including New York City, Cincinnati, Raleigh, Orlando, Minneapolis, San Francisco, and Salt Lake City.

Roger Waters: This Is Not A Drill marks Waters’ return to the US following his extraordinary performances at the 2016 Desert Trip music festival and his worldwide Us + Them tour in 2017 and 2018.

Tickets for Roger Waters: This Is Not A Drill North American tour go on sale Friday, January 31 at 10 AM, local time.

Tour dates:

July

8 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA

10 - Wells Fargo Arena - Philadelphia, PA

14 - Little Caesar's Arena - Detroit, MI

17 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

21 - Videotron Centre - Quebec City, QC

23 - Bell Centre - Montreal, QC

25 - Times Union Center - Albany, NY

28 - TD Garden - Boston, MA

30 - Capital One Arena - Washington, DC

August

1 - Heritage Bank Center - Cincinnati, OH

5 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

11 - PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC

13 - Amway Center - Orlando, FL

15 - American Airlines Arena - Miami, FL

18 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN

20 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA

22 - Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI

25 - Target Center - Minneapolis, MN

27 - United Center - Chicago, IL

29 - Sprint Center - Kansas City, MO

September

2 - Pepsi Center - Denver, CO

4 - T-Mobile Arena - Las Vegas, NV

10 - Staples Center - Los Angeles, CA

14 - Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BC

16 - Rogers Place - Edmonton, AB

19 - Tacoma Dome - Tacoma, WA

21 - Moda Center - Portland, OR

23 - Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, CA

25 - Chase Center - San Francisco, CA

30 - Vivint Smart Home Arena - Salt Lake City, UT

October

3 - American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX