ROGER WATERS: Us + Them Film Now Available For Digital Purchase And Rental; Various Physical Formats Due In October; New Footage Streaming

Sony Music Entertainment announces the release of Roger Waters: Us + Them on Blu-ray, DVD, CD and Vinyl. Roger Waters: Us + Them, chronicles the acclaimed 2017-2018 tour of the iconic Pink Floyd artist. Roger Waters: Us + Them concert film is available now to buy on Digital or watch on demand and will be released on Blu-ray, DVD, CD & Vinyl on Friday, October 2. Pre-order the Blu-ray, DVD, CD and vinyl here.

As the founding member, lyricist, composer and creative force behind Pink Floyd, Us + Them presents Waters’ powerful music in stunning form and highlights its message of human rights, liberty and love. Based around his acclaimed, sold-out Us + Them worldwide tour of 2017-2018, comprising a total of 156 shows to 2.3 million people across the globe, it features classic songs from The Dark Side Of The Moon, The Wall, Animals, Wish You Were Here, as well as his most recent album, Is This The Life We Really Want?

Directed by Sean Evans and Roger Waters, the film provides a visceral sense of what it was like to be there. Using the most innovative digital and audio technology available, this state-of-the-art show encapsulates a series of breath-taking visual, audio and sensory experiences. It captures Waters’ legendary live performances and takes the audience on an emotionally charged, thought-provoking journey.

Waters powerfully demonstrates that he is, at heart, a musical activist and one of the most passionate political commentators of his time. He has dedicated his life to fighting against those who seek to control our lives and destroy our planet. Welcome to the Machine and Another Brick in the Wall Part II are a stark reminder of the bleak warnings that he gave decades ago about alienation, displacement, greed, suffering, destruction and loss. And yet the humanity of the songwriter cannot be more plainly seen than in Wish You Were Here, because although he presents a grim picture of the state of the world, ultimately his message is one of hope through unity and love.

The Us + Them production in all formats captures the close relationship that Waters has with his fans both young and old and the unique connection he makes with his audience. If Animals is Orwellian, then The Wall is straight out of Bulgakov. With its call to action, Us + Them warns us of both.

Roger Waters: Us + Them concert film is currently available on 4K, HD and SD Digital from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment and was filmed on tour in Amsterdam, and on location in the UK. Viewers on digital, Blu-Ray and DVD will have access to all-new post-feature content including two additional concert songs not included in the original feature (“Comfortably Numb” and “Smell The Roses”) as well as A Fleeting Glimpse, a documentary-style short film featuring behind-the-scenes moments from the tour.

Roger Waters: Us + Them CDs include:

CD 1

Intro

"Speak To Me"

"Breathe"

"One Of These Days"

"Time"

"Breathe" (Reprise)

"The Great Gig In The Sky"

"Welcome To The Machine"

"Déjà Vu"

"The Last Refugee"

"Picture That"

"Wish You Were Here"

"The Happiest Days Of Our Lives"

"Another Brick In The Wall Part 2"

"Another Brick In The Wall Part 3"

CD 2

"Dogs"

"Pigs (Three Different Ones)"

"Money"

"Us & Them"

"Brain Damage"

"Eclipse"

"The Last Refugee" (Reprise)

"Déjà Vu" (Reprise)

Roger Waters: Us & Them LPs include:

LP 1

Side A

Intro

"Speak To Me"

"Breathe"

"One Of These Days"

"Time"

"Breathe" (Reprise)

"The Great Gig In The Sky"

Side B

"Welcome To The Machine"

"Déjà Vu"

"The Last Refugee"

LP 2

Side C

"Picture That"

"Wish You Were Here"

"The Happiest Days Of Our Lives"

"Another Brick In The Wall Part 2"

"Another Brick In The Wall Part 3"

Side D

"Dogs"

LP 3

Side E

"Pigs (Three Different Ones)"

"Money"

Side F

"Us & Them"

"Brain Damage"

"Eclipse"

"The Last Refugee" (Reprise)

"Déjà Vu" (Reprise)

Roger Waters: Us + Them Blu-Ray and DVD Includes:

Intro

"Speak To Me"

"Breathe"

"One Of These Days"

"Time"

"Breathe" (Reprise)

"The Great Gig In The Sky"

"Welcome To The Machine"

"Déjà Vu"

"The Last Refugee"

"Picture That"

"Wish You Were Here"

"The Happiest Days Of Our Lives"

"Another Brick In The Wall Part 2"

"Another Brick In The Wall Part 3"

"Dogs"

"Pigs (Three Different Ones)"

"Money"

"Us & Them"

"Brain Damage"

"Eclipse"

"The Last Refugee" (Reprise)

"Déjà Vu" (Reprise)

Bonus Footage Includes:

“A Fleeting Glimpse” (Documentary)

“Comfortably Numb” (Live Performance)

“Smell The Roses” (Live Performance)