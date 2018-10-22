Roine Stolt's THE FLOWER KING Release "Lost America" Lyric Video

Roine Stolt, known as the guitarist, singer, writer and at times band leader of the groups The Flower Kings, Transatlantic, Agents Of Mercy, Kaipa DC, as well as from his work with prog icon Jon Anderson and the new super-group The Sea Within, is releasing a new album on November 23rd.

Under the moniker Roine Stolt's The Flower King, Manifesto Of An Alchemist offers 10 songs and almost 70 minutes of playing time celebrating the style Roine is most revered for: progressive rock, richly orchestrated with all the trademark elements from four decades of the genre. A lyric video for the new song "Lost America" can be found below.

Roine comments: “Unlike many later albums, where recordings have continued over months, this new album has been a fairly quick and effective affair - we started tracking in Holland at the beginning of July and mix was done by mid-August! The songs are written in a very ‘unorthodox’ way - some melodic content and some riffs are ideas that have been circulating for years - some may even be from before the first TFK album - they just hadn’t found a home in any of the bands/albums I did in the last 15 years yet.”

Manifesto Of An Alchemist is a celebration of all the styles that have been part of the colourful, daring and dynamic songwriting and arrangements that Roine masters like no other, yet also offers a more immediate, more hands on approach. “Like that first TFK album, I’m the main lead vocalist here again - it works as these lyrics are important to me and resonate with my view of the world. A lot of the guitar work is actually my spontaneous ‘demo’ guitars” and that goes for much of the synth work, too. I didn’t want to ‘process’ ideas too much as there is much power in the initial creation - I wanted to keep it that way.”

The album features a host of other musicians, including long-time collaborators Jones Reingold, Hans Froberg & Michael Stolt, as well as fellow The Sea Within member Marco Minnemann, Max Lorentz, Zach Kamins, Rob Townsend & Nad Sylvan.

Manifesto Of An Alchemist features stunning artwork from Shaun Beyond, and will arrive as a limited edition CD digipak, Gatefold 180g 2LP + CD & as digital download.

Tracklisting:

"Rainsong"

"Lost America"

"Ze Pawns"

"High Road"

"Rio Grande"

"Next To A Hurricane"

"The Alchemist"

"Baby Angels"

"Six Thirty Wake-Up"

"The Spell Of Money"

"Lost America" lyric video:

As previously announced, Roine will take The Flower Kings catalogue on tour later this year, as well as playing tracks from this new album. He comments: “I am excited that the album will be released in November this year and at the same time will be in South America playing The Flower Kings music with a band that also includes Hasse Froberg & Jonas Reingold and also introduces two younger friends; Zach Kamins on keyboards and Mirko DiMaio on drums - both fabulous musicians. We will also bring this to Europe where we join forces with legends Spocks Beard.”