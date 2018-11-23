Roine Stolt's THE FLOWER KING Release Manifesto Of An Alchemist Album; "High Road" Song Streaming

Roine Stolt, known as the guitarist, singer, writer and at times band leader of the groups The Flower Kings, Transatlantic, Agents Of Mercy, Kaipa DC, as well as from his work with prog icon Jon Anderson and the new super-group The Sea Within, has released Manifest Of An Alchemist, his brand new studio album.

Under the moniker Roine Stolt's The Flower King,, this album offers 10 songs and almost 70 minutes of playing time celebrating the style Roine is most revered for: progressive rock, richly orchestrated with all the trademark elements from four decades of the genre.

To celebrate he is pleased to launch a stream of the new track "High Road", which you can listen to below.

Roine comments: “Today marks the day, Manifesto Of An Alchemist is released worldwide and I’m glad to be able to celebrate this and The Flower Kings’ music with our fans in Guadalajara, Mexico. It is a truly special ‘release day’ for me and I hope you will all enjoy this album as it offers an extensive prog rock journey that I consider a wonderful contrast to the haste and hectic pace of this age. So, enjoy the 12 minutes of ‘High Road’ on this day, get the album and see you on our European tour with Spock’s Beard kicking off November 30!”

Manifesto Of An Alchemist features stunning artwork from Shaun Beyond, and is available as a limited edition CD digipak, Gatefold 180g 2LP + CD & as digital download.

Tracklisting:

"Rainsong"

"Lost America"

"Ze Pawns"

"High Road"

"Rio Grande"

"Next To A Hurricane"

"The Alchemist"

"Baby Angels"

"Six Thirty Wake-Up"

"The Spell Of Money"

"Lost America" lyric video:

As previously announced, Roine will take The Flower Kings catalogue on tour later this year, as well as playing tracks from this new album. He comments: “I am excited that the album will be released in November this year and at the same time will be in South America playing The Flower Kings music with a band that also includes Hasse Froberg & Jonas Reingold and also introduces two younger friends; Zach Kamins on keyboards and Mirko DiMaio on drums - both fabulous musicians. We will also bring this to Europe where we join forces with legends Spocks Beard.”