ROLAND GRAPOW Discusses Mixing New KILMARA Album; "Principles Of Hatred" Track Preview (Video)

In the new video below, producer and Masterplan guitarist Roland Grapow (Helloween) speaks from his studio in Slovakia about Across The Realm Of Time, Kilmara's new album that is scheduled to come out in the first half of 2018. Also included is a brief preview of the track “Principles Of Hatred”.

Ten tracks will comprise Across The Realm Of Time after their previous and successful Love Songs And Other Nightmares published by Sony / Legacy in 2014.

Tracklisting:

“Into The Darkness”

“Purging Flames”

“The Silent Guide”

“The Forge”

“My Haven”

“Principles Of Hatred”

“Disciples”

“I Shall Rise Again”

“The End Of The World”

“Out Of The Darkness”