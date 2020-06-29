ROLLING STONES Guitarist RONNIE WOOD To Exhibit Artworks At England's Ashridge House

Arts And Collections International is reporting that critically acclaimed artist, musician, song writer, and esteemed Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood will collaborate with country estate and stately home Ashridge House on a unique summer exhibition this August.

Ronnie Wood x Ashridge House will see Ronnie present a considerable collection of original artworks including some of his most treasured paintings, a series of sculptures and a selection of etchings within the extraordinary interiors of Ashridge House in Hertfordshire.

Many of the works are previously unseen and the exhibition will also include new pieces that he has produced during lockdown. There will be a room dedicated to Ronnie’s paintings of Ashridge House and its spectacular grounds.

Other highlights will include many of Ronnie’s favourite paintings, hand-picked for the Ashridge collaboration, plus a remarkable new large-scale tapestry of Ronnie’s original painting interpreting the iconic Rolling Stones Beggars Banquet album that will hang in the imposing entrance of Ashridge House.

“I’ve long been inspired by the beauty of Ashridge House and its incredible gardens” says Ronnie. “I’ve passed by it many times and have always been intrigued by what it’s like inside and the story of the place. I’ve recreated Ashridge in many of my paintings over the years, so to finally go inside and explore such a historic and fascinating place and have the opportunity to show my work there is a really special moment. I hope visitors will come in August and enjoy the art in these breath-taking surroundings.”

