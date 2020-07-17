RON "BUMBLEFOOT" THAL Covers ASIA Classic "Only Time Will Tell"; Video

July 17, 2020, an hour ago

news riff notes ron "bumblefoot" thal asia

RON "BUMBLEFOOT" THAL Covers ASIA Classic "Only Time Will Tell"; Video

Guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (Sons Of Apollo, ex-Guns N' Roses) has released a video for his cover of Asia's "Only Time Will Tell", featured on his Barefoot 3 Acoustic EP, available exclusively via bumblefoot.bandcamp.com. Watch the clip below.

Says Bumblefoot: "Barefoot 3 acoustic EP takes the 'Barefoot' series up a notch, with intricate guitar arrangements, big backing vocals, and drummer Kyle Hughes."

Tracklisting:

"Sleepwalking (Bumblefoot acoustic cover)

"Tiny Dancer" (Elton John acoustic cover)

"The Day I Tried To Live" (Soundgarden  acoustic cover)

"Only Time Will Tell" (Asia acoustic cover)

"Come On Eileen" (Dexys Midnight Runners acoustic cover)

"Tell Me Something Good" (Rufus & Chaka Khan acoustic cover)

"Only Time Will Tell" video:

Audio samples:



Featured Audio

ALESTORM – “Pirate Metal Drinking Crew” (Napalm)

ALESTORM – “Pirate Metal Drinking Crew” (Napalm)

Featured Video

MORS SUBITA Launch “Sick”

MORS SUBITA Launch “Sick”

Latest Reviews